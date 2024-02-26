News

News Desk
Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang inaugurates Fire Station Building at Singling, Soreng

Soreng , 26 February : Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang unveiled the new Fire Station Building in Singling, Soreng, today. Alongside him were Cabinet Ministers Mr. Aditya Golay, MLA Soreng-Chakung, Mr. Indra Hang Limboo, MP Lok Sabha, Mr. Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to HCM, Mr. AK Singh, IPS Director General of Police, Mr. Khilburna Gurung, SPS Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Secretaries, DC Soreng, SP Soreng, Officers, and other dignitaries.

Upon arrival, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome with a guard of honor. The five-and-a-half-story building, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 553.95 Lacs, addresses a critical need in the area. It includes nine residential quarters for the Officer Incharge and staff, along with ground-level office space and parking for fire tenders. The building is equipped with essential amenities such as restrooms, water supply connections, furniture, internal and external electrification, ensuring the efficient functioning of services.

With Inputs From IPR Dept

