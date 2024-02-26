PM Virtually Laid Foundation Stone For Sikkim’s First Railway Station At Rangpo In Khanikhola

Pakyong, 26 February : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone on Monday as he ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for Sikkim’s inaugural railway station in Rangpo. This auspicious event unfolded amidst the backdrop of an ambitious initiative, wherein over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects, collectively valued at approximately ₹41,000 crore, were unveiled under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, was in attendance at Khanikola, Rangpo, today for the virtual Laying of the Foundation Stone/Inauguration/Dedication event for the Redevelopment of 554 Railway Stations and 1500 Rail Flyovers/Underpasses by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.

Accompanying the Governor were Smt Darshana Singh, MP Rajya Sabha; Shri LB Das, Minister of Urban Development Department and Food & Civil Supplies Department; Shri DR Thapa MLA; Shri. Amar Ajit Gautam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), along with DC Pakyong; Sr. SP Pakyong and SDM Rangpo.

In a testament to the cultural tapestry and architectural essence of Sikkim, Prime Minister Modi underscored that the design of the forthcoming Rangpo railway station would be intricately woven with inspiration drawn from the state’s rich heritage. Delivering his address via video conference, the Prime Minister illuminated the aspirations encapsulated within this endeavor.

The ceremonial proceedings, held at Khanikola in Rangpo, witnessed the esteemed presence of Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Expressing profound sentiments, Governor Acharya hailed the event as a historic juncture for Sikkim. He emphasized its resonance within the broader narrative of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ and its transformative potential in bolstering the tourism sector by furnishing expedited and seamless travel avenues.

Highlighting the pragmatic advantages offered by railway infrastructure, particularly during the tumultuous monsoon season when NH-10 grapples with disruptions, Governor Acharya articulated the pivotal role the railways would play in enhancing connectivity and reliability under such circumstances.

Integral to the burgeoning network of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the Rangpo railway station will be an integral node along the 45-kilometer rail corridor spanning from Sevoke near Siliguri in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim. Boasting a network of 14 tunnels and 22 bridges, this expansive project symbolizes a leap forward in bolstering regional connectivity.

With a keen eye on operational efficiency, the Sevoke-Rangpo section will boast a capacity to accommodate trains carrying loads of up to 25 tons, facilitating swift transit at speeds reaching a maximum of 110 kilometers per hour. En route, travelers will be served by strategically positioned stations at Riyang, Teesta, and Melli, all nestled within the picturesque terrain of West Bengal.

The project, awarded to IRCON International in May 2010 at an initial cost of ₹4,084.69 crore, originally aimed for completion by May 2015. However, with the evolving dynamics of execution and logistical considerations, the timeline has been revised to December 2024, accompanied by an adjusted cost estimate of ₹12,474.07 crore, as confirmed by officials familiar with the project’s trajectory.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President of Sikkim Shri Dilli Ram Thapa expressed his delight on the very auspicious moment for the Sikkim state in Railway sector.