Meghalaya High Court: 16-Year-Old Capable of Making Conscious Decision Regarding Sexual Intercourse

The Meghalaya High Court has overturned a First Information Report (FIR) that charged a minor with offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The FIR pertained to an alleged case of penetrative sexual assault on a minor. In its ruling, the High Court stated that a 16-year-old is capable of making a conscious decision when it comes to engaging in sexual intercourse.

Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, presiding over a single judge bench, granted the petition and dismissed the FIR against the accused. The court also declared the proceedings of the Special POCSO case null and void, subsequently releasing the accused individual.

