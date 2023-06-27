Strong Warning Issued by Putin For Any Attempt of ‘Blackmail or Inciting Internal Unrest’

Following the Wagner Group’s aborted mutiny, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a severe warning, warning that any attempt to “blackmail or incite internal unrest” in Russia is doomed to fail. He went on to say that Kyiv and the West both wanted to see Russians commit acts of violence against one another, essentially telling them to “kill each other.”

In less than 24 hours, the armed mercenaries’ uprising that started on Saturday came to an end. President Vladimir Putin recognized that preventative measures were taken on his orders to stop widespread carnage during a televised national speech on Monday. According to Al Jazeera, he thanked the Russian people for their patience and support.

Putin claimed that Russia’s enemies, including as the Kyiv-based neo-Nazis, their Western backers, and different internal traitors, intended to incite fratricide among Russian soldiers. He criticized their actions and declared that any attempts at extortion or instigating domestic unrest would fail.

The Russian President also reaffirmed his intention to keep his word, giving Wagner warriors the freedom to move to Belarus if they so choose.

As indicated in the Al Jazeera report, they might also continue serving Russia by signing contracts with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement organizations.

Putin thanked Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, for serving as a go-between for Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner group’s commander, and Moscow.

Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, issued a statement on Monday addressing the march toward Moscow. He made it clear that the march’s main goals were to stop Wagner’s private military organization from disintegrating and to hold individuals accountable for several errors made during a special military mission. Prigozhin reiterated that the march was a protest demonstration and not an attempt to overthrow the government in an audio message that was made public that day.

He mentioned that the assault took place just a few days before Wagner was supposed to leave their posts on June 30 and deliver materiel to the Southern Military District in Rostov.

According to CNN, Prigozhin claimed that the march was stopped after the detachment carried out a reconnaissance and found that continuing would result in a great deal of carnage. He stated that he thought showing their intentions at that time was adequate.

Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has reached out and offered aid in establishing legal answers for the future activities of the Wagner Private Military Company, according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, who spoke with CNN.

Following his allegation that Russian soldiers attacked a Wagner military base, killing a sizable number of fighters, Prigozhin made his decision. The Russian Ministry of Defense, however, has refuted these assertions and referred to them as “information provocation.”