Sunil Chhetri’s Team India vs Kuwait Locks Horn In SAFF Championship 2023

In the final group match of the SAFF Championship 2023, India and Kuwait, the top two teams in Group A, will face each other at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams have secured six points and a goal difference of +6, guaranteeing their spots in the semi-finals.

The outcome of this match will determine the group winner, who will then face the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals. India needs a victory to secure the top position as they are currently behind Kuwait in terms of goals scored.

The India vs. Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match will be available LIVE on TV on DD Bharati.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

India: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Kuwait: Bader Al-Saanoun, Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali Ahmad Khalaf Faraj Matar, and Salman Al-Awadhi.

