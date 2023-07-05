India Retains SAFF Championship Crown For The 9th Time

In an electrifying showdown at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men’s football team emerged victorious against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023. The stadium was filled with enthusiastic spectators, eagerly anticipating an exhilarating match.

India secured their ninth SAFF Championship title by triumphing over Kuwait in a tense penalty shootout, after the game concluded with a 1-1 draw. The spectators were on the edge of their seats as the thrilling encounter unfolded.

After a grueling 120 minutes of play, with both teams deadlocked at 1-1, the match was ultimately decided by a nail-biting penalty shootout. India exhibited nerves of steel, emerging as the winners with a 5-4 scoreline.

The tension intensified during the penalty shootout as it reached the fifth round, with both teams level at 4-4. In accordance with the sudden death rule, Mahesh Naorem successfully converted his penalty kick for India. The fate of the match rested on the shoulders of Kuwait’s Khaled Hajiah, but India’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu dived brilliantly to save his shot, sealing victory for the home side.

During regular play, Kuwait’s Shabaib Al Khaldi had opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first half. However, India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte responded swiftly, equalizing in the 39th minute of the same half. The second half yielded no further goals, leading to an additional 15 minutes of extra time. Notably, India and Kuwait had previously faced each other in the group stage, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

With this remarkable triumph, India solidified their status as the defending champions of the SAFF Championship. The team showcased exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the tournament, ultimately lifting the coveted trophy once again.

India has made a triumphing claim as champion of SAFF trophy for the record 9th time, | 1993 | 1997 | 1999 | 2005 | 2009 | 2011 | 2015 | 2021 |

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri was awarded with the most valuable player of the tournament and the highest goal scorer.

Sunil Chhetri’s Remarkable Performance in SAFF Championship 2023 Places Him 4th in Men’s Football Worldwide

During the SAFF Championship 2023, Sunil Chhetri, representing India, showcased his exceptional skills by scoring an impressive total of 6 goals. This remarkable feat not only contributed to India’s success in the tournament but also elevated Chhetri’s international goal tally to an impressive 92 goals.

Chhetri’s outstanding achievement in the SAFF Championship has propelled him to the 4th position in the realm of men’s football worldwide. He stands among illustrious company, with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leading the pack with an astounding 123 goals. Following closely behind are Ali Daei from Iran, who has netted 109 goals, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has found the back of the net 103 times.

Chhetri’s consistent performance and goal-scoring prowess have established him as one of the leading goal-scorers in international football. His achievements not only bring pride to India but also contribute to his growing stature on the global football stage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulate the Champions in his Twitter page

Congratulations to ‘Blue Tigers’ the Indian football team for igniting the spark of our pride by winning the #SAFFChampionship for the record 9th time. Your indomitable spirit will define the paths of generations. pic.twitter.com/Kz7E98zAYm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2023



