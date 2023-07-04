Eye Of Karma : Man Chokes to Death on Goat’s Eye Meant For Sacrifice To Deity 

In Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, a 50-year-old man named Bagar Sai met a tragic end after his wishes were fulfilled through the sacrifice of a goat. Joined by fellow villagers from Madanpur village, Bagar Sai embarked on a journey to Khopa Dham, intending to offer the goat as a sacrifice at a local temple, according to The India Today.

Upon reaching their destination, Bagar Sai performed the necessary rituals for the sacrificial offering. Once the rites were complete, the villagers proceeded to cook the meat of the sacrificed goat and gathered together to partake in a communal meal.

Filled with excitement and satisfaction, Bagar Sai impulsively selected one of the goat’s eyes from the cooked meat. Little did he know that this act would prove fatal.

Unaware of the potential consequences, Bagar Sai attempted to consume the goat’s eye. However, to his utter misfortune, the eye became lodged in his throat, obstructing his airway and causing him to choke.

In a desperate struggle for breath, Bagar Sai was swiftly transported to the district hospital. Despite efforts to save his life, tragically, he succumbed to the obstruction and passed away.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the belief in the so-called “evil eye” associated with certain objects or beings. Bagar Sai, while successful in fulfilling his desires through the goat’s sacrifice, ultimately fell victim to the very creature he sought to appease.

