Nimsang Limboo of Sikkim Sets New Record at BRUTE 4.0

Nimsang Limboo, a trail runner from Sidibung Darap, West Sikkim, has made history once again by breaking his own record at the prestigious 30 km BRUTE 4.0 Trail Run. Limboo completed the challenging course, featuring a 1,700-meter elevation gain, in an impressive 2 hours, 58 minutes, and 7 seconds, improving his previous record by a remarkable 45 minutes. His outstanding performance earned him first place in the 30 km men’s category.

The 4th Edition of BRUTE (Basar Running Ultra Trail Experience) is recognized as one of the premier international trail running events in Northeast India, attracting elite athletes from across the globe. Limboo’s achievement highlights his exceptional talent and determination in a highly competitive field.

According to Bikram Thapa, coordinator of Project Life, Limboo is set to represent India at the prestigious UTMB World Series Trail Race in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from December 5 to 8, 2024. This opportunity marks another significant milestone in his illustrious career.

A proud athlete of the Hell Race Sports Foundation, one of India’s leading trail-running organizations, Limboo is one of only two athletes in the country supported by the foundation. He is also India’s top-ranked trail runner under the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), holding the highest ITRA index points.

Nimsang Limboo’s exceptional accomplishments continue to inspire the trail-running community, solidifying his status as a trailblazing athlete and putting India on the global trail-running map.