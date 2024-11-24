Acting on credible information, Rangpo Police apprehended Buddha Tamang, a resident of Deorali, Gangtok, for allegedly transporting a significant quantity of contraband substances into Sikkim.
During the operation, duty personnel from the Rangpo Police Station intercepted Tamang and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of approximately 1,560 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law. Tamang is currently detained at Rangpo Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway.
Rangpo Police Arrest Man with Contraband Substances
Acting on credible information, Rangpo Police apprehended Buddha Tamang, a resident of Deorali, Gangtok, for allegedly transporting a significant quantity of contraband substances into Sikkim.