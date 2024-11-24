Rangpo Police Arrest Man with Contraband Substances

Acting on credible information, Rangpo Police apprehended Buddha Tamang, a resident of Deorali, Gangtok, for allegedly transporting a significant quantity of contraband substances into Sikkim.

During the operation, duty personnel from the Rangpo Police Station intercepted Tamang and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of approximately 1,560 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law. Tamang is currently detained at Rangpo Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

