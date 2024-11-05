Good News: India’s Singing Sensation Jetshen Dohna Lama to Represent Nation at Russia Summit 

We are excited to announce that Jetshen Dohna Lama has been selected to represent India at the second International Children’s Songwriting Summit, “Our Generation.” This prestigious event, held under the theme “Music Without Borders,” will take place in Kazan, Russia, from November 10 to November 17, 2024.

The summit offers a unique platform for young talents from around the world to showcase their musical creativity and connect through the universal language of music.

“Our Generation” is co-organized by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), a non-profit organization that promotes economic collaboration among BRICS+ nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. BRICS CCI fosters an environment where businesses can thrive and innovate, providing forums and networking opportunities. Over the past decade, BRICS CCI has grown significantly, establishing new chapters, welcoming many members, and forming numerous strategic partnerships with prominent organizations.

The summit is supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and the Center of Creative Development “Academy of Contemporary Art,” founded by renowned Russian artist and producer Igor Krutoy. Additionally, the event is associated with Russia’s chairmanship of the BRICS nations, further enhancing its global significance.