Youths’ Efforts Lead to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle in West Bengal

The unity and determination of the youth from Rhenock Tarpin and Salghari under Pakyong District of Sikkim have been exemplary, earning them widespread admiration.

On November 7, 2024, a Max vehicle with registration number SK04J0283 went missing from the STNM Hospital premises in Gangtok. After learning about the theft, a group of dedicated youths from Salghari launched an immediate search operation to recover their friend’s vehicle, which had been purchased through immense effort and savings.

Starting early yesterday, the youths meticulously gathered CCTV footage from various locations and pursued leads without hesitation. Their relentless efforts paid off this morning when the vehicle was discovered near the Odlabari market in West Bengal.

Although the thief remains unidentified, the recovery of the vehicle has brought immense relief and happiness to its owner, Bhushan Chettri, and his family.

This incident highlights the power of community and collective effort, with many applauding the courage and resourcefulness of the Salghari youths.

Discovery Of Missing Vehicle at Odlabari, West Bengal

Owner Bhusan Chettri shares with TVS how the missing vehicle case was unraveled, detailing the timeline of events that led to its discovery in Odlabari.

