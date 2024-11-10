Himachal CM Clarifies: CID Probe About Misconduct, Not Samosas

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed a brewing controversy on Friday, clarifying that a recent CID investigation was not about “samosas” but aimed at probing misconduct and misbehavior by certain officials.

Sukhu criticized the media for misrepresenting the issue, stating, “The probe was about the misbehavior of officials, but the media turned it into a story about samosas.” He also dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) criticism as “childish” and accused them of running a smear campaign against his government following Congress’ victory in the state assembly elections.

Background of the Incident

The controversy arose after refreshments, including samosas and cakes intended for the chief minister during his visit to the CID headquarters on October 21, were mistakenly served to his security staff. The incident was initially labeled as an anti-government act, prompting a CID investigation.

A high-ranking CID official noted that the incident reflected an “anti-CID” and “anti-government” attitude, suggesting that the individuals involved acted according to their own agenda.

The refreshments, ordered from Hotel Radisson Blu in Lakkar Bazaar, were supposed to be served to the chief minister during a function. However, due to a series of miscommunications, they ended up with the CM’s security detail.

Sukhu’s Statement

Addressing the situation, Sukhu told ANI, “There is no such thing… The CID probe was related to the issue of misbehavior.” He emphasized that the incident had been blown out of proportion.

BJP’s Criticism

The BJP seized the opportunity to attack the Congress government. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Sukhu’s administration of being more concerned about snacks than the state’s development. He linked the incident to broader financial mismanagement, stating, “The chief minister doesn’t have money to pay his salary, the Chief Secretary, or MLAs. This reflects the dire financial condition of Himachal Pradesh due to Rahul Gandhi’s economic policies.”

A Miscommunication Spiral

Reports suggest that the confusion began when an Inspector General (IG) asked for refreshments, delegating the task through several ranks. A sealed snack box was retrieved but was mistakenly redirected to the mechanical transport (MT) section, where it was served to the security staff.

Conclusion

While the incident initially seemed trivial, it has sparked political sparring between the ruling Congress and the BJP. Sukhu reiterated that the CID probe focuses on ensuring accountability and discipline within the administration, not on snacks.