BJP Denounces Sikkim-Darjeeling Merger Debate, Calls for Focus on Development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim has strongly refuted discussions surrounding the proposed unification of Sikkim and Darjeeling, labeling it as a baseless and unfeasible concept. The party has reiterated its stance that such a merger is neither possible nor deserving of further debate.

In a press release issued today, BJP Sikkim State President Dr. Thapa emphasized the distinct identity of Sikkim under Article 371F of the Indian Constitution. This special constitutional provision grants Sikkim a unique set of rights and protections due to its historical and cultural significance. Dr. Thapa asserted that the state’s distinct status makes any proposal for unification with Darjeeling both impractical and impossible.

“Sikkim’s special status under Article 371F is what allows it to maintain its cultural and linguistic identity. This status is integral to the state’s individuality and cannot be compromised,” he stated.

The BJP has called for an end to discussions on this issue, urging a shift in focus toward Sikkim’s growth and development. The party highlighted the state’s immense potential in areas like economic progress, infrastructure enhancement, and social welfare, advocating for efforts that directly benefit its residents.

“Instead of engaging in debates about unification, it’s time to prioritize initiatives that promote economic growth and welfare in Sikkim. Let’s focus on creating a brighter future for its people,” Dr. Thapa added.

The party concluded by urging all stakeholders to move past the “nonsensical” merger discussions and concentrate on initiatives that would ensure Sikkim’s continued prosperity and development.

The BJP’s firm stance aims to put an end to any further speculation on the matter, reaffirming the party’s commitment to safeguarding Sikkim’s unique identity and prioritizing its progress.

