Five Dead In West Sikkim Car Accident

On Saturday morning, a devastating road accident claimed the lives of five individuals traveling to a wedding near Lang Khola on the Tashiding-Yuksom road in West Sikkim.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a four-wheeler veered off the road and plunged into a gorge. The victims were identified as Abhishek Dahal, Abhi Kishore Dahal, Chandra Bahadur Mangar, Karna Bahadur Gurung, and Jeewan Karki, all residents of the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency.

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed his heartfelt condolences. In a statement, he said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident near Lang Khola, Gerethang, in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency, which claimed the lives of five individuals. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to the Almighty for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.”

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, as the community mourns this tragic loss.