First Photograph of Long-tailed Sibia from Sikkim! 

The birding community in Sikkim is celebrating a significant discovery—the first-ever photograph of the Long-tailed Sibia (Heterophasia picaoides) from the region. While the species was previously recorded in Salim Ali’s book The Birds of Sikkim, there had been no recent documented sightings or photographic evidence from Sikkim until now.

The bird was first spotted and reported on eBird by Rogesh Gurung, a passionate birder from Sumin, on 16th January 2025. Following his report, several birdwatchers flocked to the area in hopes of capturing the elusive bird on camera.

Although Rogesh Gurung managed to take an initial photograph, the image quality was not optimal. To obtain a clearer shot, he collaborated with Kanchan Walling Rai, a fellow local birder. Their teamwork ultimately led to a higher-resolution photograph, marking a milestone for birding in Sikkim.

Where is the Long-tailed Sibia Found?

The Long-tailed Sibia is typically found in the forests of the Eastern Himalayas and Southeast Asia, including countries like India (Northeast), Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and China.

It thrives in subtropical and montane forests, often foraging in mixed-species flocks. While it has been recorded in other parts of Northeast India, its presence in Sikkim had remained undocumented until now.

This exciting discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of Sikkim and underscores the importance of local birdwatchers in documenting avian species.