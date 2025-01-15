West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an important meeting on Tuesday with former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at the state’s administrative headquarters, Nabanna.

Pawan Chamling, who served as Sikkim’s Chief Minister for an impressive 25 years (1994–2019), extended a warm invitation to Banerjee to visit Sikkim. The leaders discussed opportunities for collaboration, emphasizing the need to strengthen inter-state relations and advance shared goals for regional development. Their discussions underscored the importance of working together to address common challenges and foster prosperity between the two states.

This meeting is seen as a step towards strengthening partnerships and mutual cooperation between West Bengal and Sikkim, paving the way for closer ties in the future.

On her Facebook post, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote:

“Today at Nabanna, I had the honor of meeting Shri Pawan Chamling, the former Chief Minister of Sikkim, who led the state with unparalleled distinction for 25 years (1994–2019).

This was a political and courtesy meeting during which Shri Pawan Chamling graciously extended an invitation to visit Sikkim and highlighted the potential for collaboration and working together on shared goals.”