Governor inaugurates SARAS Trade Fair at Jorthang

The Governor of Sikkim, Mr Om Prakash Mathur, inaugurated the 14th Sikkim SARAS (Sikkim Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Trade Fair, 2025, at the opening day of Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela, here at Jorethang, today.

The Governor was accompanied by Mr Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim as the Guest of Honour. Present amongst others were, Madam Krishna Rai alongwith Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons and other Officers and officials from the Government of Sikkim.

The trade fair is organised by Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), Rural Development Department, Government of Sikkim and is sponsored by Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, starting from 14th January till 23rd January, 2025.

The fair showcases exhibition cum sale of products like handlooms, handicrafts, organic products and much more, all crafted and produced by Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Sikkim and from other states.

Report from DIO Namchi

