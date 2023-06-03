207 dead, 900 people injured in Coromondal Express Tragic Accident : Odisha Chief Secretary

A tragic incident occurred on Friday, June 2, resulting in the loss of at least 207 lives and leaving over 900 people injured. The accident occurred when the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided. The Coromandel Express operates between Bengal’s Shalimar station in West Bengal and Chennai.

Here’s how accident took place between the three trains



The collision took place near the Bahanaga railway station, causing significant casualties among the passengers. Adding to the severity of the accident, a goods train was also involved, as stated by Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.



According to officials, multiple coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed near Baleswar and crashed onto the adjacent track. Consequently, these derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, leading to the capsizing of its coaches as well.

Update On 2 PM, Saturday

According to a railway official, the number of fatalities in the train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha on Friday has risen to 288. This tragic incident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. It is considered one of the most devastating railway disasters in the country’s history.

Based on the available reports until 2 pm on Saturday, the official confirmed that 288 individuals lost their lives in the accident. Additionally, the official stated that 803 people sustained injuries, with 56 of them suffering severe injuries.

