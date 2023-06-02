Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district

Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore district, Odisha, on Friday evening following a head-on collision with a goods train, according to officials. The incident occurred around 7:20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station as the train was en route from Shalimar station near Kolkata to Chennai Central station.

Authorities have dispatched accident relief trains to the location, as confirmed by a South Eastern Railway official. The number of casualties and injuries resulting from the accident is currently unknown.

In response, the state government has instructed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to provide assistance in the ongoing rescue operations.

The officials said that the administration has mobilized 3 NDRF units, 4 ODRAF units and 60 ambulances. The government has provided several helpline numbers — 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.

Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.



Helpline Numbers Issued

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

PM Tweets On Train Accident

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap.



(This is developing story)

