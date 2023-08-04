Deadly landslide along highway captured on camera

In a tragic incident, a massive landslide was captured on a mobile camera on Thursday along NH10 between Ranipul and Singtam in 32 No. On Thursday morning, the main National Highway NH10, connecting Sikkim with the mainland and capital Gangtok, was severely disrupted for several hours due to a sudden landslide.

The busy traffic on both sides came to a halt for over an hour until the highway authority cleared the debris to facilitate smooth passage for vehicular movement.

The hilly state has been experiencing continuous rainfall in recent days, leading to several instances of landslides that are causing difficulties for commuters and local residents.

Uma Sha TST/TVOS