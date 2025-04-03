Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela, and Anurag Basu Receive Warm Welcome from Sikkim CM During Film Shoot

In a heartwarming gesture of hospitality, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, along with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, during their ongoing film shoot in the scenic state. The team, currently filming at picturesque locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake, visited the CM at his official residence, Mintokgang.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the meeting took place on Tuesday evening. The CM expressed his appreciation for the crew’s decision to shoot in Sikkim and presented them with traditional gifts as tokens of goodwill. He also assured the team of full support from the state government to ensure the project progresses smoothly.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu, speaking on behalf of the team, extended his gratitude to CM Tamang for the state’s cooperation and warm reception.

Kartik Aaryan, reflecting on the experience, shared how deeply touched he was by the warmth and enthusiasm of the local people. He also praised the efforts of the Sikkim Police in maintaining a secure environment that enabled the shoot to proceed without hindrance.

Meanwhile, actress Sreeleela expressed her admiration for Sikkim’s vibrant heritage and natural beauty. She noted that her first visit to the state had become truly unforgettable thanks to the serene landscapes and rich traditions she encountered.

The Sikkim CMO also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo from the meeting and celebrating the state’s growing presence in Indian cinema. The post highlighted how the film’s production is helping to spotlight Sikkim’s unique cultural identity and breathtaking scenery.

Having spent a week in Gangtok and surrounding areas, the film crew continues to capture the essence of the Northeast through their cinematic lens. Though the film remains untitled, its setting in Sikkim is already adding layers of charm to the upcoming project.