WhatsApp Introduces Music Status Feature: Here’s What You Need to Know

WhatsApp is adding a musical twist to its Status feature. The popular chat app, owned by Meta, is rolling out a brand-new function that allows users to include music clips in their status updates—a move that brings it closer to Instagram and Snapchat’s dynamic content offerings.

The feature is being introduced in phases and is expected to reach users across the globe in the near future.

Spicing Up Status with Sound

Previously limited to photos, text, and short videos, WhatsApp Status will soon support musical snippets. Once the update is active, users will notice a music note icon while creating a new Status. By tapping it, they’ll be able to access a built-in collection of songs.

Users can select a small portion of a track to accompany their update. If the Status is a photo, the selected music can play for up to 15 seconds. For video updates, the audio clip can last up to 60 seconds. This feature aims to bring more personalization and emotion to daily updates.

iPhone Users Get More Control with WhatsApp Defaults

In a separate update, WhatsApp has gained more prominence on iPhones. With the rollout of iOS 18.2, Apple now permits users to set WhatsApp as their default app for both messaging and voice calls.

This option became available with WhatsApp version 25.8.74 and was initially thought to be restricted to European Union countries. However, it appears Apple has extended the functionality to a global audience.

When WhatsApp is selected as the default, the iPhone will prioritize the app when sending messages or making calls—replacing Apple’s built-in Messages and Phone/FaceTime applications. For example, tapping a contact’s message or call button will now launch WhatsApp directly.

This shift signals a more open approach from Apple, giving users greater freedom to choose the tools they prefer for everyday communication.