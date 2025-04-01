News

Drug Offender Sentenced to 10 Years in Sikkim Under SADA

News Desk
Drug Offender Sentenced to 10 Years in Sikkim Under SADA
Drug Offender Sentenced to 10 Years in Sikkim Under SADA
Drug Offender Sentenced to 10 Years in Sikkim Under SADA

In a major development in Sikkim’s fight against drug trafficking, the Special Court (SADA) in Gangtok has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 9(1)(c) of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), 2006. The verdict was delivered on March 20, 2025, in connection with Sadar PS Case No. 163/2021.
The case involved the seizure of 722 loose capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (Tramadol), a banned psychotropic substance, from the possession of the accused. Thanks to a swift and well-coordinated investigation by Sadar Police, the case led to a successful conviction.
The investigation was led by Sub-Inspector Tsheda D. Bhutia, who now serves as a Police Inspector. The officer ensured strict adherence to all legal protocols under the SADA Act. These included:
– Presence of a gazetted officer during the search and seizure
– Preparation of proper search and seizure memos
– Timely forensic testing of the seized drugs
– Maintenance of a documented chain of custody
– Filing of a comprehensive charge sheet
The court praised the thoroughness and legal accuracy of the investigation, which played a key role in securing the conviction and sentence.
Sikkim Police reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes and stated that this judgment sends a strong message to drug traffickers. The department remains committed to achieving a drug-free Sikkim and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Related Posts