Drug Offender Sentenced to 10 Years in Sikkim Under SADA

In a major development in Sikkim’s fight against drug trafficking, the Special Court (SADA) in Gangtok has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 9(1)(c) of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), 2006. The verdict was delivered on March 20, 2025, in connection with Sadar PS Case No. 163/2021.

The case involved the seizure of 722 loose capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (Tramadol), a banned psychotropic substance, from the possession of the accused. Thanks to a swift and well-coordinated investigation by Sadar Police, the case led to a successful conviction.

The investigation was led by Sub-Inspector Tsheda D. Bhutia, who now serves as a Police Inspector. The officer ensured strict adherence to all legal protocols under the SADA Act. These included:

– Presence of a gazetted officer during the search and seizure

– Preparation of proper search and seizure memos

– Timely forensic testing of the seized drugs

– Maintenance of a documented chain of custody

– Filing of a comprehensive charge sheet

The court praised the thoroughness and legal accuracy of the investigation, which played a key role in securing the conviction and sentence.

Sikkim Police reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes and stated that this judgment sends a strong message to drug traffickers. The department remains committed to achieving a drug-free Sikkim and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

