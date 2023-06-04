IMD says, heatwave continue to persist for next five days in Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist for the next five days in Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim. The IMD further predicts a temperature increase of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the plains of Northwest India over the next five days. Central India is also anticipated to experience a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius within the next two days.

Today’s weather report Noon, Gangtok including all Districts and 3 Towns of Sikkim

Sikkim Instantaneous Noon Temp °C , 4 Jun 2023 #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/YbxjkJSTVP — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) June 4, 2023

Yesterday, several regions in East India, including East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathawada, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, encountered maximum temperatures ranging from 40 to 43 degrees Celsius. East Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India witnessed temperatures exceeding normal levels by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Rajasthan over the next three days. Light to moderately widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected in Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and certain areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next five days. The Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated locations in Kerala on the 5th of this month and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next few days.

