Public Uproar and Protest In Siliguri On Brutal Killing Of Nepali Schoolgirl

A significant number of citizens gathered on the streets of Siliguri in response to the brutal killing of a young Nepali schoolgirl who was tragically murdered while wearing her school uniform. Swift action was taken in the case by a specialized team from Siliguri, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator within a mere 24 hours of the crime. The distressing incident involved the minor being brutally struck on the head with a brick, resulting in her untimely death. Reports suggest that the motive behind this heinous act might be connected to a potential sexual assault.

Outside the Siliguri court premises, which were heavily secured by police personnel, a large assembly of Nari Shakti activists and women voiced their outrage through slogans and protests. The incident has stirred deep emotions within the community, prompting them to demand justice and action against such atrocities.

Sources indicate that the arrested individual has been identified as Mohammed Abbas, a 22-year-old. He has been placed under police custody for a period of 10 days to facilitate further investigation.

The tragic event has not only sparked a quest for justice but has also ignited discussions around societal issues that require attention and resolution.

