Transport Department Launches Sikkim Cab App for Online Taxi Booking

Gangtok , 18 June (TVOS) : The Motor Vehicles Division of the Transport Department is set to launch the Sikkim Cab app, a new online taxi booking system.

This app will feature a special category for “Sharing Basis” bookings from Gangtok to Siliguri, Bagdogra, and New Jalpaiguri (NJP), and vice versa. The service will be available for both luxury vehicles (Z series) and Maxi Cabs (J series) as part of a daily service.

The Transport Department has announced that vehicle owners and drivers of luxury and maxi cab vehicles interested in participating in this new initiative should submit their vehicle details to the office of the Commissioner-cum-Secretary. The booking portal will be managed by the Transport Department, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process.

Key Features and Terms

1. Vehicle Age Limit: Vehicles must not be older than ten years from their manufacturing date.

2. Fare Structure:

– Luxury vehicles: ₹1000 per seat

– Maxi Cabs: ₹400 per seat

3. Passenger Limit: Each vehicle will be limited to five passengers.

4. Fund Settlement: Taxi fare payments will be settled within seven days by the department to the account specified in the Sikkim Cab app.

5. Service Priority: Bookings will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, interested parties can contact Karma Zimba Bhutia, Joint Director, at 7001749093.

This initiative aims to enhance the convenience and accessibility of transportation between key locations, improving travel options for residents and visitors alike.