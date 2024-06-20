All Stranded Tourists In North Successfully Evacuated ; CM Thanked Team Work

Gangtok, 20 Jun : Following continuous heavy rainfall from June 12th to 14th, 2024, triggered by a cloudburst in North Sikkim, a total of 1,447 tourists were left stranded in various locations. In a concerted rescue effort, all stranded tourists have now been successfully evacuated and sent back to their respective destinations.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed his gratitude to the Ministers of the Government of Sikkim for their direct involvement in managing the field situation. He also extended his appreciation to the Government of India, the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, the North District administration, and various departments including Forest and Environment, Police, Tourism, TAAS, Health, Motor Vehicle (Taxi and other Drivers), Roads and Bridges, and IPR.

In his statement, the Chief Minister highlighted the collective efforts of multiple stakeholders, including the media fraternity, Zilla and Gram Panchayat, NDRF, SDRF, GREF, the Indian Army, BRO, volunteers, NGOs, societies, clubs, and different institutions. He acknowledged their significant contributions and unwavering support in ensuring the safety and evacuation of the tourists.

Special thanks were directed to the tourists for their patience and understanding during this challenging period. The Chief Minister also lauded the people of Sikkim for their relentless concern for the safety and well-being of the visitors, noting that their kind gestures and support have been a source of inspiration.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support from the people of Sikkim, who remained constantly concerned for the safety and well-being of our guests. Their kind gestures always inspire us to remain resolute and committed to the welfare of our people,” stated CM Tamang.

The successful evacuation operation underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between various government departments, armed forces, and civilian volunteers in responding to natural calamities.



