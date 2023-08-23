India On Moon : PM Applauds ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Team For Successful Soft Landing On South Pole

Finally, India’s lunar probe Vikram lander achieved a flawless and secure touchdown on the lunar surface on the evening of Wednesday, precisely at 6:04 PM as intended. This successful event marks India’s entry into an elite group of nations that have accomplished the remarkable feat of moon landing, solidifying its status as the fourth country to achieve this milestone. Notably, India has also gained the distinction of being the first nation to execute a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon, a remarkable achievement in itself.

The Vikram lander, after an arduous journey spanning over 40 days and covering a distance of approximately 384,000 kilometers, gently settled near the lunar South Pole. This extraordinary accomplishment has realized a significant portion of the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission, valued at Rs 600 crore. As the mission progresses, the next phase involves the moon rover disembarking from the lander, initiating its exploration by conducting programmed experiments and traversing the lunar terrain.

The composition of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises three essential components: a propulsion module, with a weight of 2,148 kilograms; a meticulously designed lander, weighing 1,723.89 kilograms; and a compact rover, weighing 26 kilograms. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has detailed that the moon rover is equipped with advanced instruments such as the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). These cutting-edge tools play a pivotal role in analyzing the elemental composition of the lunar vicinity where the lander touched down.

Simultaneously, the lander undertakes its designated tasks with the payload it carries. This includes Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), designed to measure thermal conductivity and temperature variations. Additionally, the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) is deployed to gauge seismic activity around the landing site. The Langmuir Probe (LP) is tasked with estimating plasma density and fluctuations, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the lunar environment. Moreover, a passive Laser Retroreflector Array, contributed by NASA, has been integrated into the lander for facilitating lunar laser ranging studies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Chandrayaan 3 team as well as previous Chandryaan 2 team for great achievement via Video Conferencing from Brics Summit in South Afria’s Johannesburg.

Historic day for India’s space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023

In conclusion, India’s achievement with the Vikram lander successfully accomplishing a soft landing on the lunar surface stands as a testament to the nation’s growing prowess in space exploration. This remarkable endeavor not only solidifies India’s place among the world’s spacefaring nations but also paves the way for further advancements in lunar research and exploration.

