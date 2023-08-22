Minor Schoolgirl Murderer Md Abbas Arrested Within 24 Hrs By Siliguri Police Team

The Siliguri Police have successfully apprehended a 22-year-old individual named Mohammed Abbas, merely within a span of 24 hours subsequent to a heinous crime. This dreadful incident occurred in Rabindrapally, Matigara, wherein a young girl fell victim to a brutal murder. Employing their specialized team, the Siliguri Police managed to locate and detain the suspect from the Matigara colony.

As per reliable sources, the victim, a schoolgirl, suffered a grievous fate, being fatally assaulted with a brick, leading to her immediate demise. The Police diligently collected evidence from eyewitnesses and cross-referenced these accounts with CCTV footage, resulting in a noteworthy breakthrough in the investigation.

The prevailing belief, as suggested by sources, revolves around a potential sexual assault attempt on the young victim, who was dressed in her school uniform at the time of the incident. The accused individual hails from the Palpara Lenin colony in Matigara, thus adding further context to the situation.

Report by Uma Sha, TST