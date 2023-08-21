News

Girl Student Brutally Killed In Rabinrapally Area , Matigara

News Desk
A lifeless body of a young girl dressed in a school uniform was discovered amidst a thicket close to the Rabindrapally vicinity within Matigara on a Monday afternoon. Authorities from the police promptly arrived at the scene, assuming control of the deceased body, which was subsequently transported to the North Bengal Medical College to undergo a postmortem examination. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as that of a student attending a Nepali school located nearby in the area.

Report by Uma Sha

