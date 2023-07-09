Sikkim Gets Its First Senco Gold and Diamonds Showroom at MG Marg in Gangtok

Sikkim welcomes its inaugural Senco Gold and Diamonds showroom at MG Marg in Gangtok. The auspicious opening ceremony was graced by the versatile Sikkim police officer-turned-model, Eshka Hang Subba, also known as Eshka Kerung. Accompanying her was the company’s AGM Marketing, Ashok Rau.

Eshka, speaking to the media, expressed her immense excitement about being at Sikkim’s first Senco showroom, which showcases an extensive collection of gold , diamond and platinum jewelry. She mentioned that her mother has a fondness for jewelry and that she plans to bring her mother to the new showroom very soon.

During the event, AGM Marketing Ashok Ray provided an overview of Senco Gold and Diamonds’ products, primarily focusing on jewelry items, value-added features, and customer services.

About : Senco Gold and Diamonds is a renowned brand owned by Senco Gold Limited, a company with a rich legacy of over five decades. Originally incorporated as Senco Gold Private Limited on August 22, 1994, in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company expanded its operations in the jewelry business and became a public limited company in August 2007 under the name Senco Gold Limited.

Following a resolution passed during a Board of Directors meeting on June 27, 2007, and a special resolution by the shareholders at the EGM on August 8, 2007, the company underwent a name change to Senco Gold Limited, completing its conversion into a public limited company. The Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, subsequently issued a fresh certificate of incorporation on August 31, 2007, reflecting the name change.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.