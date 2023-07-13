State Level 209th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration Held

Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and his spouse, Smt. Krishna Rai, graced the State level 209th Bhanu Jayanti celebration here at Bhanu Path, Zero Point, today. The event was organised by Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim under the banner of ‘Hamro Asthitva: Hamro Chinari’.

Speaker SLA, Shri Arun Upreti, and Deputy Speaker SLA, Shri Sangay Lepcha alongside Cabinet Ministers, MP Lok Sabha, MLAs, Former MLAs, Political Secretary to HCM, Zilla Adhakshya, Up-Adhyakas, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Advisors, Chairpersons, Councillors, Government Officials, Dignitaries, Members of Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim, Teachers, Students, NGOs, Heads of various literary organisations, Special Guest from Nepal, Assam, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Doors, troupe of Naumati Baja, and local gentry at large were also present.

On the occasion, Minister of Cooperation, Ecclesiastical & Rural Development Departments, Shri Sonam Lama, who was also the chairman of the organising committee, welcomed everyone and expressed his heartiest greetings. He said that Bhanu Jayanti is an annual cultural holiday that Nepalis observe worldwide in honour of the birth anniversary of Bhanubhakta Acharya.

He urged everyone to follow Adikavi’s teachings and create great works of literature for upcoming generations.

“Let us celebrate our differences and build our unity by preserving our cultural roots and fostering a healthy coexistence,” said Shri Lama

As a mark of respect for Adikavi’s contribution to literature, the dignitaries and officials offered garlands on the bust of Bhanubhakta located at Bhanu Path on the special occasion.

Governor, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in his address, extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of 209th Bhanu Jyanti and lauded the organising committee, Nepali Sahitya Parishad, for organising the wonderful event.

During his speech, he highlighted the significant contributions made by Adikavi Bhanubhakta to the Nepali culture. His translation of the Ramayana from Sanskrit into Nepali language is an astounding accomplishment, he stated.

The Governor said, “Bhanu Jayanti is not just a one-day celebration but an event to promote culture, literature, and traditions.”

Further, he stated that Bhanubhakta’s significant contribution to Nepali literature proved essential in strengthening the field of literature.

The Governor encouraged the youth to acknowledge the legacies of Bhanubhakta and carry it further for the enhancement of society and the nation at large.

Likewise, he highlighted the necessity of protecting and developing local culture as culture is an integral part of one’s individuality. Additionally, he lauded the Sikkim Government for their notable efforts in preserving literature, culture, and heritage.

In his address, Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes for good health, happiness, peace and prosperity to the Governor and to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of 209th Bhanu Jayanti. He also appreciated the Nepali Sahitya Parishad for organising such a great event.



He quoted Aadikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya’s words stating “Spirituality, meditation and devotion of almighty god are the means of attending perpetual peace. Those individuals take joy of life and beyond too whoever reminds the grace of god in every breathing.” He has imparted invaluable wisdom to this world in his every verse of compositions, the CM added.

He expressed that the purpose of celebrating Bhanu Jayanti each year is to maintain the historical value of our traditions and culture. He shed light on Adikavi Bhanubhakta’s contribution to Nepali literature by mentioning his enormous contribution, the Ramayana’s Sanskrit to Nepali translation, which has had a significant impact on Nepali literature and culture and acts as an inspiration for all communities.

Likewise, the CM emphasised the value of language and how it can be used and further urged the students to give their native language the highest priority and become fluent in it. He suggested individuals to remember the outstanding legacy of Bhanubhakta Acharya and adhere to the principles he taught.

He stated that it is enlightening to talk about the essence of Ramayana, that says “victory of good over evil and light over darkness” . It proves that the ego of the materialistic world never sustains itself, he added.

The CM said, “We can live a balanced and successful life if we practise inspiring lifestyles from the characters of the Ramayana.”

Further, he stated that Aadikavi had struggled against challenges and continued to work in order to prepare an invaluable legacy of literature.

In his address, the CM also paid tribute to Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the former Chief Minister of Sikkim, for his remarkable contributions to the growth of literature and culture in the State.

The CM said, “The people of Sikkim have set a golden footprint through their unique nature of hospitality, kindness, friendliness, and helpfulness to the visitors. A sense of spirituality and goodwill in nature have won the hearts of people.”

The CM concluded by extending his sincere gratitude to the Governor for his valuable presence and extended his best wishes to all the awardees for their contribution and commitment towards preserving art and culture.

Earlier, the Governor and the Chief Minister honoured the renowned writer Shri Thiru Prasad Nepal for being selected as the recipient of the Bhanu Puraskar 2023.

Also honoured were the present authors, singers, and actors from Nepal, Assam, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Doors.

The Chief Minister presented the grant in aid to the members of Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim, for their consistent service towards the conservation and preservation of literature and encouraged them to carry it further.

The programme concluded with the words of thanks proposed by Press and Publicity Secretary, Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Shri Joseph Lepcha.

14 Jul 2023