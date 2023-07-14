Off to the Moon: Chandrayaan-3 Begins Its Journey

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission of India, has been successfully launched into its intended orbit. The GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle took off as scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant milestone for the Indian space program. The launch occurred at 2:35 PM, commencing the spacecraft’s journey from Earth to the moon.

The anticipated duration of the journey is approximately one month, with the spacecraft expected to land on the lunar surface on August 23. Once landed, Chandrayaan-3 will begin its operations for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. This mission will make India the fourth country, following the United States, China, and Russia, to achieve a successful landing of its spacecraft on the moon’s surface.

The successful launch and subsequent landing of Chandrayaan-3 will serve as a testament to India’s capabilities in executing safe and soft landings on the lunar surface. It is a significant achievement for the Indian space agency and a proud moment for the nation as it continues to expand its presence in the field of space exploration.

Following the orbit-raising manoeuvres, Chandrayaan-3 will be directed towards the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. This trajectory will guide the spacecraft on a journey spanning over 300,000 km as it makes its way towards the Moon. In the upcoming weeks, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach its destination.

Equipped with a range of scientific instruments, the spacecraft will conduct comprehensive studies of the Moon’s surface. These instruments will contribute to expanding our understanding of the lunar terrain and further enhance our knowledge about Earth’s closest celestial neighbor.Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs arou The data gathered by Chandrayaan-3’s scientific payload will provide valuable insights into various aspects of the Moon’s composition, geological characteristics, and other significant scientific parameters. This mission represents a significant step forward in our ongoing exploration of the Moon and the secrets it holds.

Today, I write this message with a deep sense of pride and admiration as we celebrate the remarkable achievement of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the entire team involved in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Shriharikota, Andra Pradesh.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartfelt appreciation and acknowledgement to the dedicated scientists, engineers, and technicians who made this significant milestone possible.

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission of India, represents our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration and showcasing our technological prowess on the global stage.

The successful launch of this mission not only signifies a major leap forward in India’s space program but also reaffirms our nation’s position as a leading space-faring nation.

I would like to express my gratitude to the exceptional team at ISRO, who tirelessly worked towards this ambitious mission, demonstrating unparalleled dedication, expertise, and perseverance. Their hard work, innovation, and scientific acumen have once again placed India at the forefront of space exploration, making us all immensely proud.

Moreover, I extend my gratitude to the entire nation for their unwavering support and encouragement. It is through our collective determination and belief in the power of science that we have achieved this extraordinary feat. The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our nation and our unwavering pursuit of knowledge and progress.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission holds immense potential for advancing our understanding of the lunar surface and unlocking the mysteries that lie within. As we embark on this new voyage of discovery, let us remember that the benefits of such scientific endeavours extend far beyond the realm of space exploration. They inspire our youth, foster technological advancements, and contribute to the overall development of our nation.

I urge all citizens of Sikkim to take a moment to appreciate the magnitude of this achievement and to recognize the profound impact it will have on our future. Let us celebrate the incredible dedication, brilliance, and collaborative spirit that brought us to this momentous occasion.

Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at ISRO and express my deepest appreciation to the nation for their unwavering support. Together, we shall continue to reach new heights and conquer the frontiers of knowledge.

May Chandrayaan-3’s journey be filled with success, and may it inspire generations to come.

