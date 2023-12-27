MEIT Warns Of Legal Consequence Against Errant Social Media Misusing Deepfakes

New Delhi, 27 Dec : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging compliance with existing IT Rules to tackle the growing concern of deepfakes. In accordance with the advisory, social media platforms are instructed to inform users about prohibited content explicitly outlined in Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules.

Rule 3(1)(b) specifies prohibitions on content sharing that infringes on others’ rights, encompassing bodily privacy and “obscene or pornographic” material. Other restricted content includes deceptive or misleading content that intentionally presents itself as factual and material impersonating another individual.

The advisory mandates that social media platforms communicate the list of prohibited content under Rule 3(1)(b) through their terms of service and user agreements. Additionally, users must be made aware of such prohibited content at the time of platform registration. The ministry emphasizes the need for regular reminders to be sent to users during logins and when uploading or sharing information on the platform.

Furthermore, social media platforms are required to inform users about the legal consequences associated with violating the IT Rules. The advisory states that terms of service and user agreements should explicitly highlight the obligation of intermediaries/platforms to report legal violations to law enforcement agencies under relevant Indian laws.

The issuance of this advisory follows discussions led by Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the ‘Digital India dialogues.’ The minister engaged with intermediaries over a month, holding meetings with industry leaders to address the pressing issue of deepfakes. Chandrasekhar emphasized the urgency for all platforms to adhere to existing laws and regulations.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concerns about deepfake threats in November, Chandrasekhar noted that social media platforms have been instructed to exercise due diligence in promptly removing such content. The platforms have been duly informed about the legal consequences associated with any violations under the IT rules.

Over the coming weeks, the ministry will monitor how social media platforms comply with the advisory, considering further amendments to the IT Rules and the law if necessary.