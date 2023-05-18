Microsoft Translator Is Now Supporting 16 Indian Languages

Microsoft India has recently expanded its language support in Translator by adding four new languages, including three Indian languages: Konkani, Maithili, and Sindhi, as well as Sinhala, the official language of Sri Lanka.

With this update, Microsoft Translator now supports a total of 16 Indian languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Rajiv Kumar, the Managing Director of Microsoft India, expressed excitement about the inclusion of Maithili, Konkani, Sindhi, and Sinhala in the language capabilities of Microsoft Translator. He emphasized the company’s commitment to celebrating and supporting India’s diverse language and culture. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Microsoft aims to make technology accessible to all and contribute to India’s growth.

Users now have the ability to translate text in Konkani, Maithili, Sindhi, and Sinhala into more than 125 languages, enabling seamless integration with various applications, websites, workflows, and tools through Azure Cognitive Services Translator.

Konkani is spoken by over two million people in India, primarily in Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. It also has a significant presence in other regions of India, such as Kerala and Gujarat.

Maithili, on the other hand, is spoken by more than 75 million people in India and Nepal. It holds the status of being the second most widely spoken language in Bihar and is also prevalent in neighboring states like Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Sindhi, spoken by over 20 million people in India and other subcontinental countries, and Sinhala, spoken by over 16 million people in Sri Lanka, as well as in Malaysia and Singapore, have also been added to Microsoft Translator.

Microsoft Translator is available across various platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, and the web, providing users with convenient and accessible translation services.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.