School Bus Accident: 23 School Children and 3 Staff Members Injured, Prompt Response from Authorities

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a school bus SK TC 0005 from a private Preparatory School for Kids in Makha Dara Gaon, Singbel, was involved in an accident at 8 Mile while en route to school. The unfortunate incident resulted in injuries to approximately 21 school children, as well as the driver and two teachers, with a total of 43 occupants on board. The accident was reported to the police around 9:50 AM informed to TVOS by Gangtok District Superintendent of Police (SP) IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha.

The location of the accident was on a sloping road, causing the bus to skid and ultimately fall off the road. As soon as the authorities were alerted, an emergency SOS signal was sent out, mobilizing rescue operations from various sectors, including the public, hospitals, police, and non-governmental organizations. The police department promptly informed healthcare service providers to dispatch ambulances to the scene.

Coinciding with the last day of the Sikkim State Assembly Budget Session, Minister Sonam Lama immediately rushed to the STNM Hospital and Singtam to oversee the victims’ immediate medical care. Minister Lama assured that the state government would bear all the expenses for the victims’ treatment. Additionally, if any further referrals to healthcare facilities outside the state were required, the state government would cover the costs to the fullest extent. Minister Lama emphasized that no effort would be spared in providing immediate help, assistance, and cooperation for the victims’ treatment.

The authorities are diligently working to investigate the accident and ensure the well-being of all those affected. Our thoughts are with the injured school children, staff members, and their families, and we hope for their swift recovery.

