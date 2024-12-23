CM Attends the 2nd State-Level Pre-Christmas Celebration ‘Sikkim Rejoice’

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, honoured the 2nd State-Level Pre-Christmas Celebration 2024, themed “Sikkim Rejoice,” which took place today at Rangpo Ground under Pakyong District.

The event was attended by the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Chairpersons, Advisors, Zilla Adhyaksha and Upadhyaksha, Press Secretary to the Honorable Chief Minister, Zilla Panchayats, Panchayats, government officials, church leaders, and devotees from various churches throughout the state.

The Chief Minister in his address conveyed heartfelt Christmas greetings to all attendees. He reflected on the first Pre-Christmas Celebration 2023, which was dedicated to “Prayer for Peace” and included prayers for the state in light of the recent flash floods. He expressed appreciation to all the community for their solidarity and support during that challenging period. He further lauded this year’s theme, “Sikkim Rejoice,” as a celebration of unity, faith, and joy.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of spirituality and exemplifying goodness, indicating that he participated in the event to receive the Word of God.

He encouraged attendees to reflect profoundly on the message imparted and to integrate it into their daily lives for both personal and communal enhancement.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the harmonious coexistence of Sikkim’s diverse communities, highlighting the respect and freedom granted to all religions and beliefs.

Earlier, Mr Jacob Khaling Rai, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, expressed sincere appreciation for the Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and harmony among the various cultures within the state. Under his leadership, the government has emerged as a beacon of equality, valuing and supporting the rich tapestry of cultures and religions that extend beyond mere administration.

The Guest Speaker, Aacharya Vikas Massey, delivered a profound spiritual message, underscoring the transformative power of faith and hope.

During the program, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang and Madam Krishna Rai were honoured by the organising committee. Additionally, the Guest Speaker, Aacharya Vikas Massey, along with Pastor Joseph Tamang and Rev. Dilip Chettri, received recognition.

The celebration included cultural performances that showcased the region’s rich traditions, culminating in a special musical performance by the esteemed singer Mr Karna Das, which enthralled the audience.

