The Sikkim Government Almanac 2025, officially released by the Government of Sikkim, includes a comprehensive calendar for the year. It contains details such as:

1. Government Holidays: A list of all public holidays.

2. Restricted Holidays: Days on which leave may be granted based on an individual’s preference.

3. Important Information: Additional notes or events relevant to the public.

Additionally, for the convenience of the public, an image format copy of the Almanac has been made available, ensuring that it is easily accessible to everyone.

If you have specific questions about the holidays or would like help converting or analyzing any details from the attached images, feel free to share!

Month Holiday Date January New Year’s Day / Losoong / Namsoong 1st January Losoong / Namsoong (Continued) 2nd to 4th January Nyenpa Guzom 5th to 6th January Maghe Sankranti 14th January Republic Day 26th January Sonam Lochhar 28th January February Losar 28th February March Holi 14th March Id-Ul-Fitr 14th March April Ramnavami (Chaite Dasain) 6th April Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 14th April Good Friday 18th April May Shyadar Pidar 12th May State Day 16th May June Saga Dawa 11th June July Bhanu Jayanti 13th July Drukpa Tshe-Zi 28th July August Guru Rinpoche’s Thunkar Tshechu 4th August Tendong Lho Rum Faat 8th August Independence Day 15th August Janmasthami 16th August Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas 20th August Teej (Haritalika) 26th August September Indrajatra 6th September Pang-Lhabsol 7th September Durga Puja (Dasain) 30th September to 4th October October Gandhi Jayanti 2nd October Birthday of Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari (Former CM of Sikkim) 5th October Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) 21st to 23rd October November Lhabab Duchen 11th November Sakewa 23rd November December Puhgal Parim 4th December Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam 4th December Barahimizong 9th December Chasok Tongnam 15th December Kagyed Dance 18th December Losoong / Namsoong 20th to 25th December Christmas 25th December Nyenpa Guzom 26th December Tamu Lochar 30th December