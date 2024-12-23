News

Government Of Sikkim Almanac 2025 – List Of Sikkim Government Holidays In 2025

News Desk
Sikkim Government Almanac 2025

The Sikkim Government Almanac 2025, officially released by the Government of Sikkim, includes a comprehensive calendar for the year. It contains details such as:

1. Government Holidays: A list of all public holidays.
2. Restricted Holidays: Days on which leave may be granted based on an individual’s preference.
3. Important Information: Additional notes or events relevant to the public.

Additionally, for the convenience of the public, an image format copy of the Almanac has been made available, ensuring that it is easily accessible to everyone.

If you have specific questions about the holidays or would like help converting or analyzing any details from the attached images, feel free to share!

Month Holiday Date
January New Year’s Day / Losoong / Namsoong 1st January
Losoong / Namsoong (Continued) 2nd to 4th January
Nyenpa Guzom 5th to 6th January
Maghe Sankranti 14th January
Republic Day 26th January
Sonam Lochhar 28th January
February Losar 28th February
March Holi 14th March
Id-Ul-Fitr 14th March
April Ramnavami (Chaite Dasain) 6th April
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 14th April
Good Friday 18th April
May Shyadar Pidar 12th May
State Day 16th May
June Saga Dawa 11th June
July Bhanu Jayanti 13th July
Drukpa Tshe-Zi 28th July
August Guru Rinpoche’s Thunkar Tshechu 4th August
Tendong Lho Rum Faat 8th August
Independence Day 15th August
Janmasthami 16th August
Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas 20th August
Teej (Haritalika) 26th August
September Indrajatra 6th September
Pang-Lhabsol 7th September
Durga Puja (Dasain) 30th September to 4th October
October Gandhi Jayanti 2nd October
Birthday of Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari (Former CM of Sikkim) 5th October
Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) 21st to 23rd October
November Lhabab Duchen 11th November
Sakewa 23rd November
December Puhgal Parim 4th December
Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam 4th December
Barahimizong 9th December
Chasok Tongnam 15th December
Kagyed Dance 18th December
Losoong / Namsoong 20th to 25th December
Christmas 25th December
Nyenpa Guzom 26th December
Tamu Lochar 30th December
