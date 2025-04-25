One Dead, Several Critical After Consuming Wild Mushrooms in Namchi

A heartbreaking incident of suspected wild mushroom poisoning has resulted in one fatality and left several others critically ill in Namchi district.

On April 22, a local family from Kamrang, Namchi, reportedly consumed wild mushrooms gathered from a nearby forest, which led to severe health complications. As per an FIR filed by Kiran Limboo, a resident of Kamrang, his elder brother’s family had consumed the mushrooms during dinner.

Initially, the affected family members were admitted to District Hospital Namchi and discharged later that night after signs of improvement. However, their condition worsened again by the evening of April 23, necessitating emergency readmission.

Due to the critical nature of their symptoms, three individuals — Man Bahadur Limboo (45), Bina Maya Rai (45), and Lidya Limboo (7) were referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for specialized care. Unfortunately, Manu Rai Limboo, also known as Amirul Limboo (35), succumbed to the poisoning and was declared dead at District Hospital Namchi.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to confirm the cause of the poisoning and urge the public to refrain from consuming wild mushrooms without proper identification.

Precautionary Measures Before Consuming Wild Mushrooms:

Never consume unidentified wild mushrooms — some toxic varieties look similar to edible ones.

Consult a local expert or mycologist before collecting mushrooms from the wild.

Avoid mushrooms with white gills, a ring around the stem, or a bulbous base, as many poisonous species share these features.

Do not rely solely on traditional methods (e.g., silver spoon tests or animal consumption) to determine safety.

If in doubt, leave it out — it’s safer to avoid wild mushrooms altogether.

Educate yourself regularly on local poisonous species if foraging is essential.

Stay safe!

Share this: Facebook

X

