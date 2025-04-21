In a disturbing incident, an undated video circulating on social media has revealed a plastic-like material found in packaged milk in Sikkim. The clip shows a woman displaying a strange white substance she claims to have collected after boiling a packet of Sikkim Milk.

In the video, the woman skims the milk and holds up the unusual material, expressing alarm over its presence. Another individual in the background remarks that they have never seen anything like it, raising concerns about its origin. The footage has gone viral, triggering widespread anger and doubts over the quality and safety of commercially sold milk.

Consumers have expressed outrage, questioning how such adulterated products could reach the market. Many are demanding strict action against potential negligence in food safety standards. The incident has intensified public scrutiny over milk quality, with calls for authorities to investigate and ensure such lapses do not recur.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Sikkim Milk or regulatory bodies regarding the matter. Health officials are urged to conduct immediate testing and address growing consumer concerns over food safety, asks netizen.

Sikkim Milk Union Addresses Viral Video of Curdled Milk, Assures Quality Standards ; ‘bacteria’ cited reason behind it

A recent video showing curdled milk allegedly from Sikkim Milk Union has been widely shared on social media, prompting the organization to issue a clarification. The milk in question was confirmed to be produced and packaged at their Regional Office in Karfectar, Jorethang, South Sikkim.

The Union clarified that the milk had surpassed its “Use By” date, a critical factor in its spoilage. Pasteurized milk, while safe within its shelf life, can spoil due to residual psychrotrophic and thermoduric bacteria that survive processing or enter post-pasteurization. These microbes produce enzymes that degrade milk proteins and fats, leading to curdling—especially when heated. Improper storage, such as exposure to higher temperatures, can also accelerate spoilage before the expiration date.

Sikkim Milk Union emphasized that their products remain safe for consumption if consumed before the “Use By” date and stored correctly. They urged consumers to always check manufacturing and expiry dates when purchasing dairy items.

Reaffirming their commitment to farmer prosperity and consumer satisfaction, the Union assured the public of their stringent quality control measures. They discouraged unnecessary panic, reiterating their dedication to providing safe, high-quality dairy products.