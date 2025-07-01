News

Former Police Officer Sentenced in Sikkim Drug Case

Pakyong, July 1 – In a significant ruling today, the Special Judge SADA Pakyong sentenced Pem Tshering Bhutia, a former police officer, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh. Bhutia was convicted under the SADA Act for possessing a commercial quantity of illegal drugs. The case against him dates back to 2021. This landmark judgment underscores the judiciary’s commitment to combating drug-related offenses, even when they involve individuals previously entrusted with upholding the law.

 

