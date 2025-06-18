Fatal Two-Wheeler Accident Claims Young Life in Gyalshing, West Sikkim

Gyalshing, June 17 : A devastating road accident in Gyalshing, West Sikkim, has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man. The incident occurred near Pandey Colony as the young man was traveling alone on his two-wheeler from Guruthang towards Gyalshing around 10:00 PM. He reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which then plunged 10–15 feet into a roadside ditch.

Local residents and friends promptly transported the severely injured individual to Gyalshing District Hospital. Despite immediate medical attention, his critical condition necessitated a transfer to STNM Hospital in Gangtok during the early hours of June 17. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries en route, near Melli.

Authorities have since conducted an investigation at the accident site, impounded the vehicle, and completed all requisite legal procedures, including a post-mortem examination.

The deceased’s remains have been released to his family.