Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada (Sharma) for Cabinet Minister Berth In SKM Govt

Chief Minister and President, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), presided over a legislative meeting of his ruling party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, at the official residence in Mintokgang, Gangtok. The meeting was attended by the Speaker/Secretary General, Shri Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Political Secretary, and Press Secretary.

The assembly unanimously passed a resolution to appoint MLA Shri Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada (Sharma) to the Cabinet in the Government of Sikkim. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday at Ashirvad Bhawan in Raj Bhawan.

During the brief meeting, various agendas were discussed, including proposed developmental programs and beneficiary schemes for the people of Sikkim. The departmental heads were also present to address points concerning their respective departments and constituencies.

The Chief Minister emphasized that legislators should dedicate maximum time to their constituencies and organize regular meetings at the ward level to promote government schemes and initiatives at the grassroots level.

He also informed the gathering that a high-level delegation, comprising legislators, will soon visit New Delhi to present and submit several state matters to the central government. The house also decided to mobilize party members for the 6th Jan Unmukti Diwas, a significant party event, scheduled to be held at Rangpo on 10th August 2023.

