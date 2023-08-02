Conflicting testimonies in Padam Gurung death case hovers , deceased brother is dissatisfied with police

The investigation into the mysterious death of SRC President Namchi Government College, Late Padam Gurung, continues with various conflicting testimonies emerging in the media. In the latest update, the deceased’s brother, Prem Gurung, held a press conference in the capital, Gangtok, on Tuesday, where he made startling accusations against the police handling the case.

During the live press conference, a telephonic conversation was presented to the media, featuring Juna Rai, the mother of Dichen Bhutia. She narrated her testimony concerning her daughter, who reportedly appeared in a video five days ago, providing her account of the events surrounding the death of Padam Gurung. The situation remains complex as different versions of testimonies add to the intrigue of the case.

Watch Video:

