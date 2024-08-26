Sikkim CM Meets PM, Extends Invitation for Sikkim’s Statehood Day Celebration

New Delhi, 26 August : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, , recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a formal invitation for the upcoming Sikkim Statehood Day celebrations on May 16, 2025. The event will mark the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s merger with India, commemorating 50 years since the state became the 22nd member of the Indian Union in 1975.

During the meeting, which took place in New Delhi, CM PS Tamang also conveyed his greetings to the Prime Minister on the occasion of Janmashtami. The discussion was described as “profound and productive,” covering various issues related to the development and progress of Sikkim.

The 50th Statehood Day is set to be a significant milestone in Sikkim’s history, symbolizing the state’s integration into the Indian democratic framework and the progress it has made over the last five decades. The government has planned a year-long series of events under the theme “Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim,” which translates to “Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim,” to celebrate both the pre- and post-merger history of the state.

In a statement, CM Tamang expressed his delight that Prime Minister Modi had graciously accepted the invitation to be the Chief Guest at the event. He highlighted that the Prime Minister’s presence would greatly enhance the significance of the occasion, making it truly memorable for the people of Sikkim.

“The esteemed presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister will be a great privilege, allowing us to showcase Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty,” said Tamang.

He also called upon the people of Sikkim to come together in celebration, embodying the spirit of “TEAM SIKKIM” with enthusiasm and dedication to the continued progress and prosperity of the state and the nation.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations are expected to be a grand affair, reflecting on the journey Sikkim has undertaken since its merger with India and looking forward to a future of sustained growth and development.

Share this: Facebook

X

