Defying the Odds: The Inspiring Journey of Cheki Sherpa

Pakyong, 24 August : At just 19 years old, Cheki Sherpa is blazing a trail on the beautiful picturesque rugged mountain roads of Ilam, Nepal. With courage and determination, she drives a Bolero jeep, skillfully navigating the treacherous terrain that many would shy away from.

Cheki’s jeep has become the go-to choice for both passengers and goods, thanks to her unwavering confidence and expertise. Inspired by her father’s example, she took up driving and now earns a respectable income—around 30,000 rupees per month during the rainy season, and an impressive 100,000 rupees in the drier months.

But Cheki’s journey is about more than just financial success. She has a powerful dream driving her forward: to support her younger sister’s education and help her become a doctor. Every mile she drives brings her closer to turning that dream into reality.

Cheki Sherpa is more than a driver—she’s a symbol of perseverance, courage, and the power of dreams. Her story reminds us that with determination and hard work, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve our goals.

