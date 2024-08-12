Sikkim Vehicle Accident Claims Lives of 6 Devotees on NH31

Siliguri, 12 August : In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a private vehicle with Sikkim registration number SK 08P0737, speeding along NH31 from Ghospukur, crashed into a group of Shiva devotees near Muni Tea Garden. The devotees were on their way to Jungli Baba Dham when the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bagdogra Police.

Six devotees were declared dead at the scene of the accident, which took place around 6 AM. Rescue efforts were initiated by the fire brigade team, followed shortly by the police. Family members of the deceased, devastated by the news, were seen weeping along the highway.

The five occupants of the Sikkim Scorpio vehicle involved in the accident sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Developing Story