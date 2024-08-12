Farmer Electrocuted in Tragic Incident Due to Low-Lying Transmission Line

Rangpo, 12 August : Passang Tsh Tamang, the 58-year-old son of Bhakta Bdr Tamang from Lower Bokrang Village, Kateng Namthang, South Sikkim, tragically lost his life after being electrocuted. The incident occurred when Passang approached an area where a high-power transmission line was hanging low, coming into contact with the surrounding vegetation. Unfortunately, as he touched the vegetation, he was electrocuted and died instantly.

This tragic event is not an isolated incident in Sikkim, where cases of electrocution and death have been reported in the past. The negligence of the Sikkim Power Department is once again under scrutiny, as this dangerous situation led to the loss of another innocent life.