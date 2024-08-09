Sikkim Approves Rs 14,490.67 Crore Budget for 2024-25

Gangtok, August 9 (IPR): Sikkim has approved a budget of Rs 14,490.67 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with significant allocations aimed at enhancing key infrastructure and sectors, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay announced today.

Speaking during the media interaction following the conclusion of a five-day budget session at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to improving electricity, drinking water, road connectivity, and bolstering health, education, and tourism sectors.

Addressing Sikkim’s significant issues with the Central government, Chief Minister Tamang stated, “Following our mandate for a second term during the 11th Assembly and 18th Parliamentary elections, we, along with Sikkim’s two Members of Parliament, promptly visited the National Capital. We met with Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and other senior Central Ministers to discuss Sikkim’s pending demands.” He emphasized that the state government has been actively pursuing Sikkim’s concerns with the Centre since the start of their second term.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced that a formal declaration regarding the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sikkim’s Statehood would be made during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2024. “We are planning a variety of yearlong programs and activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s Statehood,” he said. The state government has allocated specific budgetary resources for this significant event, and the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation in principle to attend the celebrations next year.

The Chief Minister also addressed the rehabilitation of those displaced by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incident last October. He revealed that the Punarvas Yojana will facilitate the construction of new homes for affected families.

Similarly, the government will support the reconstruction of homes for families whose residences were damaged. A Central Team has assessed the damages, and a proposal amounting to Rs. 3600 crore has been submitted for permanent restoration, currently under review by the Centre.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude to Union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman and the Central Government for announcing a special package during the recent Budget Session aimed at the restoration and rehabilitation of those impacted by GLOF and landslides.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed an increased budget allocation for the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department in response to requests from the press community for more annual advertisements and associated funding. Under the new provisions, both daily and weekly newspapers will receive eleven annual advertisements, enhanced from the previous seven, with increased funding.

Furthermore, Rs. 20 lakhs has been earmarked for pensions for eligible journalists, to be administered by the IPR Department in collaboration with the Press Club of Sikkim. The Chief Minister concluded by stating that the state government has addressed all the demands put forth by the press community in Sikkim.

