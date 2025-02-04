Watch : Zimba’s Jibe at Sikkim CAP Party Coordinator Ganesh Rai for Calling Him a “Circus Joker”

Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba has strongly criticized the political remarks made by Citizen Action Party (CAP) leader Ganesh Rai. After Rai mockingly referred to him as a “joker,” Zimba dismissed his political standing and his party’s electoral performance as insignificant.

Zimba pointed out that in the last election, CAP failed to secure victory in any constituency and received less than 3% of the total votes. He characterized Rai’s comments as a reflection of frustration stemming from electoral failure and accused him of focusing solely on rhetoric instead of engaging in self-analysis regarding his party’s defeat.

The Darjeeling MLA also addressed the criticism regarding his respectful gesture towards Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). He stated that touching the feet of elders is a symbol of humility in Gorkha culture. Rejecting Rai’s objection, Zimba remarked that those who have never held power might find it difficult to understand political decorum.

Taking a further jibe at Ganesh Rai’s political relevance, Zimba asserted that despite Rai’s numerous efforts to garner voter support, the people of Sikkim have clearly rejected him. He dismissed Rai’s political vision as unreliable and remarked that his party’s weak electoral performance had made it a subject of ridicule.

In conclusion, Zimba emphasized that politics should be based on patience, wisdom, and respect for the people’s mandate. He portrayed Ganesh Rai’s political journey as a failure and devoid of significance.